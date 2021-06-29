Graveside services for Bobby Gene McDaniel, age 81, of Reeds Spring, Mo., will be held at 10 a.m., July 2, 2021 at Evergreen Cemetery in Branson, Mo.
He died on June 24, 2021. Gene was born on Aug. 28, 1939.
He is survived by his son, Daniel McDaniel.
Arrangements are under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home Branson, Mo.
