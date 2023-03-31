Floyd Daniel Shook, 75, of Omaha, AR passed away on March 26, 2023.
Floyd was born on September 6, 1947, in Marion, AR. On May 14, 1966, Floyd married Wanda Martin.
He was preceded in death by five brothers, and two sisters.
Floyd is survived by the love of his life, Wanda Shook of Omaha, AR; children: Junior Shook and wife Rose of Hollister, MO, Scott Shook of Alpena, AR, Tammy Johnson and husband Brian of Omaha, AR; a son-in-law, Andy Matthews of Kissee Mills, MO; five grandchildren: Courtney Matthews, Chandler Shook, Jesse Blake Matthews, Cameron Shook, and Trace Shook; three sisters: Zelma Macbroom of Milan TN, Wanda Ramsey of Ft. Smith, AR, and Eva Goff of Waldron, AR; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of the life of Floyd Shook will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at Life Abundant Church, Bergman, AR, with Pastor Scott Shook officiating. Burial will be at a later time in Gaither Cemetery.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
