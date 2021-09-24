A celebration of life for Douglas Elmer Stephens, 71, of Harrison, Ark., is being planned for a later time.
He died on Sept. 19, 2021., Douglas was born on July 24, 1950., in Richmond, Ind., the son of Elmer and Kathryn (McDermitt) Perry.
His is preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Joyce Elaine Stephens.
He is survived by his son, Christopher Stephens of Harrison, Ark., two daughters, Chandra (Roger) Shannon of Monticello, Ky., and Jennifer (Eddie) Sherwood of Alpena, Ark., sister, Debbie Torres, and three brothers, Robert Reynolds, David Reynolds, and Michael Reynolds.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
