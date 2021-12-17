A private family gathering is planned for a later date for Shirley Pauline Balliet, 83, of Merriam Woods, Mo.
She died on Dec. 6, 2021. Shirley was born on Aug. 24, 1938, in Blackwell, Okla., the daughter of Lorn and Loretta (Fleshman) Balliet.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her sons, Charles (Maureen) McCurdy of Wash., and Kenny Clifford of Mo., daughter, Charlene McCurdy of Wash., and her sister, Jackie Olson of Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.