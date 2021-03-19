Service for Thomas Edward Walsh, 82 of Galena, Mo., Will be held March 18, 2021 at 11a.m. At Our Lady of the Cove Catholic Church Kimberling City, Mo., With Father Joji Vincent officiating.
Military honors will be done at the conclusion of the service. Burial will be in Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield, Mo., At a later date.
He died on March 14, 2021. Thomas was born July 20, 1938 in Omaha, Neb., The son of Bernard and Kathleen (Carroll) Walsh
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret Walsh of Galena, Mo., Two sons, John Walsh of Nixa, Mo., And Jim (Susan) Walsh, of Chicago, Ill., Three daughters, Liz Butrick of Springfield, Mo., Katie (Russ)Borden, of Atlanta, Ga., And Molly (Chip) Booth of Salem, Ore.
Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, Mo.
