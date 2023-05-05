Chris Keen, 62 of Merriam Woods, MO passed away Monday, April 24, 2023. at her home.
Christina Straub was born on December 15, 1960 in Springfield, IL., the daughter of Donald and Carolyn (Pyle) Straub. She married Gary Keen in 1990.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Don and Carolyn and Gary Keen.
Chris is survived by her children, James Straub of Jefferson City, MO; Holly Gullet and husband Ryan of Hollister, MO; Karen Schaeperkoetter and husband Gary of Branson, MO; grandson, Steve and Wife Cassie and great-grandson Daemon.
Visitation will be Saturday, May 6, from 1 p.m to 2:30 p.m. in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory, Branson. Private burial will be in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson.
Arrangements under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.