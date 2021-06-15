A celebration of life will be planned for a later time for Cherise Nannett Carter-Smoot, 54, of Springfield, Mo.
She died on June 10, 2021. Cherise was born on June 24, 1966, in St. Louis, Mo., the daughter of Michael and Donna (Tate) Carter.
She was preceded in death by her father.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Smoot, three daughters, Stormie (Jay) Bryant of Alexander City, Ala., Jessica (John) Clark of Clarksville, Ark., and Niki (Cory) Formby of Alexander City, Ala., two sons, Josh (Alexis) Smoot of Springfield, Mo., and Brent Collins of Springfield, Mo., her mother, Donna Carter of Lamar, Ark., three brothers, Duke, Roger, and Billy Carter.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
