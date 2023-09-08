Nel Evelyn Howard was called home on August 31, 2023 to be reunited in all eternity with her late husband Dr. Glenn L. Howard.
Nel was born on August 6, 1943 in Granite City, Illinois to Evert Faulconer and Cecil (Risner) Faulconer. She married Dr. Glenn L. Howard on May 13, 1978.
Nel lived a full and remarkable life, leaving behind a legacy that will forever be cherished in our hearts. At the age of 80, she was truly young at heart, always radiating a vibrant energy that brought joy to everyone around her.
Nel was not only a pillar of strength within her family but also a trailblazer in her field. As the first woman contractor in Fresno, California, she broke barriers and paved the way for future generations. Her unwavering determination and passion for her work set an inspiring example of how you should never limit your potential. In 1992, she moved to Cape Fair Missouri and built her empire; Edgewater Village.
Her love for her family knew no bounds. Nel’s kindness and compassion were evident in her every gesture. She treasured each moment spent with her loved ones, and her presence always made you feel safe and cherished. She taught us the true meaning of unconditional love.
Apart from her work she had a talent for turning ordinary ingredients into culinary masterpieces. Her delicious creations brought people closer together, creating unforgettable memories around the dinner table. Her kitchen was a place of warmth and togetherness, filled with laughter and the aroma of her signature dishes.
But beyond her external beauty, Nel possessed a heart of gold. Her inner beauty shone through in the way she treated others with kindness, respect, and understanding. She touched countless lives and left a lasting impact on all who had the privilege of knowing her.
Nel was proceeded in death by her husband Dr. Glenn L Howard; her parents; son, Daniel Smithey; brother, Evert Faulconer Jr. and sister and brother-in-law, Hazel and Obie Newsom.
Nel is survived by her son, Michael Smithey; sister, Elizabeth (Warren) Ghens; brother, James (Nancy) Faulconer; her granddaughters, Nicole (Carla Campbell) Smithey and Sara (Nick) Penteris; her great granddaughter, Olivia Penteris and her K-9 companion, Jethro. Nel is further survived by her nieces, Robyn Shope, Julie (Robert) Lutes, and Ronda (Don) Broombaugh; her nephews, Glen (Rose) Newsom, James Newsom, James Faulconer Jr., Kenneth Helm, and Andrew (Jamie) Ghens and many great nieces and nephews, cousins, as well as many friends.
As we bid farewell to Nel, let us celebrate her life and the profound influence she had on us all. Though she may no longer be with us physically, her spirit will forever guide and inspire us. May her memory be a blessing and may her love continue to fill our lives.
Nel’s family would like to give a special thanks to Phoenix Home Care and Hospice, Jacob’s House; especially Ms. Maxine and Ms. Carmen, Lee and Inez Risner, Harold and Charlotte Barnette, Bonnie Farley, and Pastors Ron Barrett and Dan Reed.
A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, September 7th at 11 am at Edgewater Community Church (202 Edgewater Village Dr. Cape Fair MO) with Pastors Dan Reed, Harold Barnette, and Ron Barrett officiating. Inurnment to take place at Cape Fair Cemetery. Please wear your brightest colors and your best smile.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Pregnancy Life Line and/or Harmony House in Nel’s honor. Cremation was under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Crane, MO.
“It never crossed my mind that there was something I couldn’t do.” Nel Howard
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.