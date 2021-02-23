Scott John Siwek, 68, of Branson, Mo., died on Feb. 18, 2021.
He was born Jan. 7, 1953 in Chicago, Ill., to Stanley and Delores (Kempski) Siwek.
Scott was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Debra Siwek; children, Scotty (Samantha) Siwek, Jr. of Overland Park, Kan., Michael (Heather) Siwek of Kirbyville, Mo., Christopher Siwek of Branson, Mo., Heidi (Michael) Richardson of Olathe, Kan., Sarah (Shaun) Davis of Clever, and Seiara Siwek of Branson, Mo.; one brother, Stanley (Jhonette) Siwek of Florida; and a sister, Renee (Bill) Rohlfing, of Branson. Mo.
Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
