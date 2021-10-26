A celebration of life for, Cathy Joan Krueger 61, of Branson, Mo., will be held at 10:30 am, , Oct. 28, 2021, at Cremations of the Ozarks, Hollister, Mo., with Reverend Julie Davenport officiating.
She died on Oct. 24, 2021.
Cathy was born on Aug. 11, 1960., in Modesto, Calif., the daughter of “Frosty” McGovney and Diane (Jones, McGovney) Eidson.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her daughter, Stephanie Hutchinson of Branson, Mo., her son, Stephen (Chelsea) Krueger of La Habra, Calif., her sister, Cindy Fransisco of Chico, Calif., three brothers, Steve McGovney of Modesto, Calif., Michael (Sandy) McGovney of Battle Ground, Wash., and Greg Eidson of Chico, Calif.
Services and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
