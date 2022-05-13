Visitation for Herbert Linford Sisco, 92, of Hollister, MO, will be May 13, 2022 at 8 a.m. at the 1st Baptist Church of Hollister.
Funeral services will be held May 13, 2022 at 9 a.m. in the 1st Baptist Church of Hollister. Rev. Will Griswold will officiate with burial following in the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield at 11a.m.
He died on May 10, 2022.
Herbert was born Dec. 20, 1929., in Norwood, Mo., the son of McKinley and Anna (Schutte) Sisco.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one grandson Louis Blake Bateman.
He is survived by his wife, Opal , his daughter Cheryl L. Bateman (Robert), his sister Juanita Vaughn.
Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory Branson, MO.
