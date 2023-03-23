Danny Strahan, 70, passed away on Monday, March 20, 2023.
Danny Strahan was born August 27, 1952 in Harrison, AR. He married his wife Joeen Lowry on October 23,1970.
He was preceded in death by his parents Junior and Maxine Strahan.
Danny is survived by his wife Joeen of Kirbyville, MO; sons, David Strahan and wife Kristy of Kirbyville, MO, Justin Strahan of Branson, MO and girlfriend Amanda Campbell; grandchildren, Morgan, Lance, Tyler and Landon; great granddaughter, Caroline; his brother James Strahan and wife Karen along with many extended family members and friends.
Visitation will be Thursday evening, March 23, 2023 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory, Branson. Funeral services will be Friday morning, March 24 at 10 a.m. in the funeral home with burial following in Mincy Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to Mincy Cemetery Fund, 620 Trigger Cove, Kirbyville, MO 65679.
Arrangements under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.