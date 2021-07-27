A Celebration of Life for Rafael Antonio “Tony” Stackpole, 32, will be held July 28, 2021 at Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory in Branson, Mo., at 3 pm. Pastor Priscilla Kissee will officiate.
He died on July 21, 2021.
Tony was born May 12, 1989 in Tucson, Ariz., the son of Cynthia Moreno and Rafael Stackpole.
He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Jose Moreno, his uncle Hector Moreno and his step-grandfather, Norman Cook.
He is survived by his mother, Cynthia Moreno, of Branson, Mo., his father, Rafael & Jessica Stackpole of Tucson, Ariz., his wife Jasmine Felix and their children, Elijah Aaron Stackpole, Noah Anthony Stackpole, and Ivyana Sol of Springfield, his brother, Nicholas Cook, two sisters Briana Delgado and Tiffany Rose Stackpole and his in-laws Cindy and Joe Litts.
