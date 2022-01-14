Private services will be held at a later time for Kreg Carrol Pearse, 63, of Blue Eye, Mo.
He died on Dec. 27, 2021. Kreg was born on Feb. 17, 1958, in Portland, Ore., the son of William and Lillian Rose (Coberly) Pearse.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his half-sisters, Sandy Foster, Vickie Baxter and Linda Lashbaugh, and a half-brother, Lonnie Leddford.
He is survived by his wife, Julie Pearse of Blue Eye, Mo., step-daughter Dawna (Jarrod) Eliason, brothers, William Pearse, Randy Pearse and Steve Pearse, a half-brother, Larry Leddford and a step-sister Ester “Tina” Hamilton.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
