A visitation for Jamie Ray Pollard, 38, of Taneyville, Mo., will be held March 6, 2021 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home in Forsyth, Mo.
He died Feb. 23, 2021.
He is preceded in death by his sister, Kimberly Ann Pollard.
He is survived by his parents, Kirk and Tammy Pollard of Taneyville; two daughters, Summer Renee Pollard and Khloe Danielle Pollard of Branson; and one brother, Scott Bradley Pollard of Forsyth.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, Mo.
