Gary Burkhead, 76, of Hollister, MO passed away from lung cancer on January 5, 2023 at his home.
Gary was born on August 3, 1946 in Des Moines, IA, the son of Donald and Elizabeth “Betty” (Morris) Burkhead. He served two years in the Navy during the Vietnam Conflict. Gary married his wife, Diane Lynch in Des Moines, IA on July 3, 1975 in Forsyth, MO.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister Colleen Neff.
Gary is survived by his wife, Diane Burkhead of the home; sister Donna Paris (Allan) of Battle Creek, MI; nephew Marty Beck and his two children, Joshua and Sarah; brother Donald J. Burkhead of Waukee, IA; nephews Danny and Tyler; nephew Bradley; three step-children Charles Miller, Shellie Potter and Jamie Lavender along with other family and friends.
Gary will be laid to rest in Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield, MO. Services will be announced.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
