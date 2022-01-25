Jacqueline Edwards, died on Jan. 21, 2022.She was born Jan. 29, 1939 in Mahanoy City, Penn,. the daughter of Stephen Bridgen & Lillian (Graff) Bridgen.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother William Bridgen.
She is survived by her husband Bruce Edwards of Kimberling City, Mo., her children, Westly Patrick of Calif., Worth Patrick of Kimberling City, Mo., and Tiffany Wilkinson of De Kalb, Ill.
Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.