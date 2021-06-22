A memorial service for Mikayla Marie Haley, 24, of Ash Grove, Mo., was held on June 20, 2021, at the Ash Grove City Park House, Ash Grove, Mo.
She died on June 11, 2021. Mikayla was born on July 31, 1996, in Springfield, Mo., the daughter of Patryck Michael Haley Sr. and Alison Fay (Collins) Haley.
She was preceded in death by her grandmothers, Thelma Scarborough and Vivian Gregory.
She is survived by her son, Garret E. Davis, of Rogersville, Mo., parents, Patryck and Alison Haley of Ash Grove, Mo., brother, Michael Werneke of Rogersville, Mo., brother, Franklin Colin Haley of Interlachen, Fla., sister, Michelle Graves of Palatka, Fla., brother, Patryck M. Haley Jr. of Palatka, Fla.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.