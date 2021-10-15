Funeral services for Louise “Gom” Davis 86, of Springfield and Forsyth, Mo., will be held at Noon Oct.18, 2021 at the First Baptist Church in Forsyth, Mo., with Rev. Jim Cross officiating. Visitation will be held from 11a.m.until service time.
Louise was born on April 15, 1935 in Forsyth, Mo., the daughter of Ralph and Clara Coats Gideon.
Survivors are her two children, Denise Moll and William Eddie Davis both of Springfield, Mo.
Arrangements are under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson, Mo.
