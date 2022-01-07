The family plans to have a Celebration of Life for James Verlon Pryor, 69, Merriam Woods Village, formerly of Monett, Mo., at a later date.
He died on Dec. 20, 2021.
James was born on July 25, 1952.
Survivors include his wife, Janet Pryor, two daughters from previous marriages, Reneé (Pryor, Bozo) Vickers, and Stephen, Jamie (Pryor) Matejcek, bonus daughter, Jade (Pryor) Schumann and James (Jamie), step son, Joe Seitz and Mindy.,one cousin/brother, Alvin J. Pryor
Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home of Forsyth, Mo.
