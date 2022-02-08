No formal services will be held for Martha Ann Ross, 77, of Rockaway Beach, Mo.
She died on Feb. 1, 2022. Martha was born on July 18, 1944, in La Porte, Ind., the daughter of Adam and Josephine (Jachim) Dubas.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Larry Ross, and daughter, Tammy French.
She is survived by her two brothers, Paul Dubas of Sheridan, Wyo., and Dennis (Gladys) Dubas of Canon City, Colo.,three sons, Steven French of Omaha, Neb., Michael French of Merriam Woods, Mo., and Brandon Maples of Rockaway Beach, Mo., and three daughters, Christine French of Gillette, Wyo., Mary Maples of Springfield, Mo., and Belinda Henderson of Hollister, Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.