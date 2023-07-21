Eric Lewis Richards passed away on July 3, 2023.
He was born on January 12, 1971.
Eric is survived by his wife, Tina; and children, Maveric Richards, Jasmine Richards, and Liberty Richards.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 29, at 10 a.m. at King’s, 1839 W. 76 Country Blvd, Branson.
Arrangements are in the care of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory, Branson.
