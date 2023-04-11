Ross Eatherly Jr., Branson West, MO passed away on April 4, 2023 at the age of 77.
Ross was born May 4, 1945, in Dallas, TX. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roscoe and Irene Eatherly.
Ross is survived by his wife, Betty Eatherly of Branson West, MO; children, Michael Eatherly and his wife, Naomi of Springfield, MO, Michelle Epperson and her husband, Danny of Battlefield, MO, and Mark Eatherly and his wife, Maria of St. Louis, MO; two sisters, Sandy Wichmann and Brenda Kudlinski; six grandchildren, Anthony Eatherly, Hannah Eatherly, Rebekah Eatherly, Emily Wright and husband, Jason, Ryan Epperson, and Ashlyn Epperson, and one great grandson, Landon Wright.
Visitation was held on Tuesday, April 11at Stumpff Funeral Chapel in Kimberling City, MO. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 12, at Kimberling City Methodist Church, Kimberling City, MO with Pastor Tony Blevins officiating. Burial will be in Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield, MO under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Kimberling City, MO.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Kimberling City Methodist Church Elevator Fund or American Diabetes Association.
Arrangments by Stumpff Funeral Homes.
