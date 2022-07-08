Funeral Services for Linda Sue Pangborn, 53, of Branson, MO were held at 10 a.m on Friday, July 8, 2022 at Victor Baptist Church with burial following in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery.
Linda died on Friday, July1, 2022 at St. Louis University Hospital.
She was born on September 13, 1968 in Branson, MO the daughter of Jerry Lee Fausett and Alma Hartzell Fausett.
She is survived by her husband Rick Pangborn of Branson, MO, her two children: Joshua Pangborn of Springfield, MO and Jessica LeMasters and husband CJ of Branson, MO and her granddaughter, Octavia LeMasters.
Arrangements are under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home Branson.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.