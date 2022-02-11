A private service will be held for Kimberly “Kim” Denise Stultz, 56, of Reeds Spring, Mo.
She died on Dec. 10, 2021. Kimberly was born on Oct. 15, 1965, in Tulsa, Okla., the daughter of Anna (Dodson) Weaver and James Lee.
She was preceded in death by her father, daughter, Amy Grider, stepfather, Warren Weaver; and two sisters, Rhonda Lambert and Jimmy Lee.
She is survived by her daughter, LaRhonda (Michael Vazquez) Morrison of Branson, Mo., her mother, Anna Weaver of Crane, Mo., two sisters, Lisa Rodriguez and Becky Chuculate of Bartlesville, Okla., brother, David (Randy) Weaver of Crane, Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
