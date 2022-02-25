Torita Ann Bruce, 82, of Reeds Spring, Missouri, passed away on February 16, 2022. She entered this world on October 23, 1939, in Westwego, Louisiana, the daughter of Dalton and Bertha (Elliott) Plaisance. Torita was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jules Bruce; two brothers: Dwight and Roy Plaisance; sister, Dora Plaisance; and great-granddaughter, Kyla Kingcade.
Torita is survived by four daughters: Gwendolyn Bruce, Julie Burke, Susan Bruce, and Michelle Rippy; son, Jules Bruce Jr.; and nine grandchildren: Torita Boothe, Brad Dillon, Anthony Bergeron, Jason Dillon, Casie Dillon, Heidi Coulter, Valerie Kingcade, Amber Bankston, and David Dillon. She is also survived by ten great-grandchildren: Aryana Mallory, Alexis Austin, JoAnna Coulter, Tatum Trosclair, Jacob Coulter, Malia Trosclair, Cheyenne Kingcade, Landon Kingcade, Liam Bergerson, and Kali Walters; great-great-grandchild, Bentley Mallory; and two brothers: Jay and Robert Plaisance.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 25, 2022, at Restlawn Park Cemetery, 3540 US-90, Avondale, LA 70094.
Arrangements and service are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.cremationsoftheozarks.com.
