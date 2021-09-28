No formal services are currently planned for Ruby Lee Phillips, 64, of Merriam Woods, Mo.
She died on Sept. 19, 2021.’
Ruby was born on June 1, 1957., in Bainbridge, Maryland, the daughter of Edward and Christine (Mears) Foran. She is preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Baby Jessica.
She is survived by her son, Christopher Phillips of Merriam Woods, Mo., daughter, Sabrina Schmidt of Merriam Woods, Mo., two brothers, Edward Lee Foran Jr. of Cleveland, Tenn., and Willie James Foran of Marianna, Fla.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
