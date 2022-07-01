A Celebration of Life for Dianna Lynn Vance, 58, of Branson were held on Friday, July 1, at Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory with Pastor Jeff Wilcox officiating. A graveside memorial followed at Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson, Mo.
Dianna entered this life on August 6, 1963 in Peoria, IL. She passed away on June 27, 2022. She was an active member of First Baptist Church in Branson.
She is survived by her husband, Kerry Dean Vance; son Jeremy Duane McCollum of Pittsburg, TX; step-son Nathaniel James Vance of Bryan, TX; step-daughter Amy Michelle Vance of Kansas City, MO; mother Joyce Marie McCollum of Pittsburg, TX; brother Duane Edward McCollum (Dee) and wife of Duncan, OK; 3 grandchildren Dakota Lee Vance, Salma Eleanor Kamal and Taha Yassin Kamal; and four special nieces and nephews Jacob Duane McCollum, Keeley Danielle Miller, Skylar Nicole McCollum, and Levi Duane McCollum.
Arrangements were made under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory.
