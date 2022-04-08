Graveside services for Rita Mae Lawheed, 81, formerly of Branson will be held at 11:00 AM, on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at the Blue Eye Cemetery in Blue Eye, Missouri under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson. She died April 2, 2022 in Idaho.
Rita was born on October 19, 1940 in Blue Eye, Mo. the daughter of Johnie & Velma Snowden.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.