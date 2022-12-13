Samuel L. Snapp, 79, of Aurora, MO passed away on December 2, 2022.
Sam was born Febraury 1, 1943 in Branson, MO, the son of Rev. Joseph L. and Maggie (Chase) Snapp. He attended Branson schools and the American River College. Sam married the love of his life, Ivonne Blevins on February 1, 1963 in Branson.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a half- brother Chester Snapp.
Sam is survived by his loving wife Ivonne; three daughters Kathalina Snapp of Aurora, MO, Ronda Chapman (William) of Roseville, CA, Shelly Snapp of Sacramento, CA; six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Visitation was held on Dec. 8, 2022. Memorials may be made in Sam’s honor to the White River Historical Society, P. O. Box 841, Forsyth, MO 65653.
Services were held at Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Dec. 9, 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson. Rev. Terry Balie will officiate.
Arrangements under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory.
