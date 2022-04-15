Funeral services for Violet Marie Hursh, 78, of Branson, MO, were held on April 15, 2022 at Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson, MO, with Pastor Bobby Fausett officiating. Burial was in the Yocum Pond Cemetery at Reeds Spring, MO
Violet died on April 12, 2022.
Violet was born on Aug. 2, 1943 in Reeds Spring, MO, the daughter of Fred William and Mayme Ann Warren Hammers.
She is survived by her husband, Billy Hursh, two daughters, Diana Lynn (Brian C ) Smith, and Ronda Gwynn Hursh-Plaster.
