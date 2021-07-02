A Celebration of Life Service for Gregory Brian Walker, 74 of Kirbyville, Missouri, will be held Monday, July 5th at 5pm at the Ozarks Serenity Club in Branson, Missouri.
Greg was born in New Jersey on March 23, 1947 to the late Ethelredis (Kane) and the late William Walker.
He passed at home Friday, June 18, 2021.
Greg served our country at the Malstrom Airforce Base, as a communications specialist.
He was proceeded in death by his daughter Amanda Lee (Walker) Aucoin.
Greg is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sherryl Lee (Locke) Walker; 2 daughters, Jennifer K Walker-Flowers and Melissa Marie Ryan; and nine grandchildren. He was a proud great-grandfather to Tristan, Amanda, Emma, and Bonnie.
Donations in Greg’s honor are also welcome to be made to Ozarks Serenity Club, 180 Claremont Dr. Branson, MO 65616.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.