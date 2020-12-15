A celebration of life will be held at a later time for, Floyd Allen Ball, 64, of Tecumseh, Okla.
He died Dec. 8, 2020.
He was born March 4, 1956, in Shawnee, Okla., the son of George “Joe” and Elsie (Butler) Ball.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law and sister Gordon and Joann White; and sister, Sharon Ball.
He is survived by his son, Brandon Gamble of Tecumseh, Okla.; and brother, Clarence (Sue) Ball of Tecumseh, Okla.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
