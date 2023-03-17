Cynthia (Cindy) Elaine Pollard, 60, passed away on Thursday March 2, 2023, at Point Lookout Nursing and Rehab in Hollister, MO
Cindy was born November 27, 1962, in San Diego, CA. She married Stephen Pollard on September 26, 1981.
She was preceeded in death by her husband, Stephen Pollard; parents, Leon and Ida Reding and siblings, Joseph, Jerry, and Leon Reding III.
Cindy is survived by her three children: Craig, Christine, and Rebecca Pollard; three grandchildren: Hunter, Molly, and Ainsley; her siblings: Evelyn Wilkerson, Brenda Cramer, Yvonne Servis, Teresa Rotkowski, Andrea Miller, and Matthew Reding; as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Funeral services will be held at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, Branson, MO, with Father Nicholas at 5:30 p.m. on March 22. Burial services will be held 3 p.m. March 25, at Omaha Cemetery, located in Omaha, AR. Floral donations can be made to Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, for any memorial donations please send them to Boone County Special Services to aid in the continuation of her life’s work of advocating for those in need.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
