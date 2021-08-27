The funeral service for Virgil Gale Cash, 85 of Branson, Mo., will be held at Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home Branson, Mo. Visitation will be held on Aug. 31, 2021 at 11a.m. with the funeral service to follow at noon. Burial will follow at Missouri Veterans Cemetery, 5201 S. Southwood, Springfield, Mo., at 2p.m. on Aug.31.
He died on Aug. 21, 2021.
Virgil was born on June 21, 1936., in Iron Mountain, Mo.
He is predeceased by his parents, John R. and Sarah I. (Fortner) Cash, siblings, Betty Spivey, Edward Cash and Velma Perry.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth, his brother Leslie (Cleta) Cash of Farmington, Mo., his daughter, Dawn R. Cash, son, Jeffrey G. Cash, bonus sons, Mark D. (Cadence) Solares and Bernardo “Will” (Leticia). Solares.
Arrangements under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory, Branson, Mo.
