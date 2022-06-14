Services for William Jason Vance, 54, of Forsyth, Mo., was June 14, 2022. Interment was in Clintonville Cemetery, El Dorado Springs, Mo.
He died on June 8, 2022.
William was born on Sept. 11, 1967, to William Vance and Dorothy (Hamilton) Vance. .
Preceding him in death were his parents William and Dorothy and his grandparents.
He is survived by his wife Louanna, step sons Brian (Veronica) Jennings, and Tommy (Kristi) Jennings, brothers Mackey Vance and Robert (Sheri) Vance, sister Janet Robb.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.