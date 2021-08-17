Services for Sandra K. Claar, 61 of Branson, Mo., will be Aug. 19, 2021 at Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson. Mo., Visitation will begin at 12p.m. with the funeral service to begin at 1p.m. in the funeral home. Private burial will be in Denver Cemetery, Denver, Ark.
She died on Aug. 15, 2021.Sandra was born July 31, 1960 in Juliet, IL to Garland & Thelma (Jeffries) Blevins.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Michael Blevins.
She is survived by her husband, Terry Claar of Branson, Mo., daughter, Chastidy Claar of San Diego, Calif., brothers, Terry (Jonetta) Blevins of Jerome, Idaho, Scott (Debbie) Blevins of Denver, Ark., and sister, Penny Blevins and companion Delbert Dampier of Winter Haven, Fla
