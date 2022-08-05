Kathryn Jean Ward, 70, of Kissee Mills, MO passed away on July 22, 2022, at home with family nearby. Kathryn entered this life on Aug. 6, 1951, in Fairfield, IA, the daughter of Theodore and Laura (Moore) Prevett.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Otto Ward; four brothers: Clinton Prevett Jr., Glen Prevett, George Prevett, and Virgil Prevett; and three sisters: Sharon Koch, Mary Anderson, and Esther Goettsche; and a granddaughter, Abby Gale Dixon.
Kathryn is survived by her daughters Lorna (Michael) Williams of Kimberling City, MO, Lorine Ward of Kissee Mills, MO and Letha (Jeremy) Dixon of Omaha, AR; son, Audie Ward of Kissee Mills, MO; grandchildren Riley McLemore, Mickey (Dakota) Burkeen, Dekoda Workman, Dalton Workman, Audrey Ward, Corbin Williams, Chandler Beals, Ely Ward, A.J. Ward, Karla Ward, and Anna Dixon; brother Kenny Prevett of IA; sister, Violet Oswalt of IA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Kathryn will be inurned with her husband in Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield, MO.
There will be a celebration of life at that time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ronald McDonald House (www. rmhc.org).
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
