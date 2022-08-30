Johnnie Calvin Getman, 83, of Branson, MO passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022.
Johnnie entered into life on September 15, 1938 in Walnut Shade, MO to Stephen Curtis Getman & Nellie (Timbrook) Getman.
He married RoseMary Kaneaster on November 25, 1960 in Forsyth.
Johnnie was preceded in death by his wife RoseMary; one son, Terry Getman; his parents and twelve siblings including LeRoy Getman, David Getman, Orvil Jones, Chester Jenkins, Fred Getman and sisters Ruby, Tennie, Rosie and Katherine.
He is survived by his children; Marilyn Lindsey and Scott of Willard, MO, Barbara Davis and Richard of Chestnut Ridge, MO, Steve and Jenny Getman of Charleston, SC, Larry and Misty Getman of Higginsville, MO and daughter-in-law Kelly Getman of Rogersville, MO; brother, Oscar Getman of Dadeville, MO; sister Viola Jones of Springfield, MO; grandchildren, Monica Lund, Sam Getman, Kelsey Getman, Shelby Smith, Chevy Smith, Amy Gleason, Eric Lindsey, John Beck, Brad Davis, Jesse Davis, Bill Davis, McKenzie Getman, Paige Getman, Wyatt Getman and Alex Getman along with twenty-three great-grandchildren.
Services will be Saturday, September 3, 2022 in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory in Branson. Visitation will be from 4 to 5 p.m. and a celebration of Johnnie’s life following at 5 p.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory.
