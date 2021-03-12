There will be a celebration of life at a later date for Larry W. Enyart of Springfield, Mo.
He died on March 3, 2021. Larry was born on Feb. 29, 1956, in Buffalo, Mo., To Virgil and Eva (Sullivan) Enyart.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Virgil and Eva; infant son, Christopher; and brother, Robert.
He is survived by his wife, Doni, six children: daughter, Laura (Randy) Hendrix of Raytown, Mo., Two sons: Loren (Virginia) of Bolivar, Mo., And Landon (Kayla) of Bois D’Arc, Mo., Three stepdaughters: Stephanie (Nick) Ferguson a of Republic, Mo., Megan Manco of Springfield, M., And Jessica Gifford of Republic., Brother, Jerry (Koreena) Enyart of Springfield, Mo.,Sister-in-law, Donna Enyart of Pleasant Hope, Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.