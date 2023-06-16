Mary Margaret Ward passed away on June 11 at Point Lookout Nursing and Rehab in Hollister.
Mary was born on March 28, 1939 in Reeds Spring, MO, the daughter of Harry Simmons and Mary Lavina (Palmer) Hazell. Mary was one of 18 children. She married Kenneth Ward on November 17, 1959.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, siblings Vernon, Alva, Ian, Edward, Dwight, Donald, Thornton, Lois, Iva, Betty, Evelyn, Sylvia, Dee, Pauline and Phyllis.
She is survived by her daughters Rebecca “Becky” Kennedy, Sacramento, CA.; Ramona Zamudio, Bellville, TX.; Thelma Taylor, Conway, MO.; Mary Ann Fields, Cassville, MO.; and Crystal Ward of Kimberling City, MO.; two sisters Jean of Branson and Dottie of Hollister, MO; ten grandchildren Adam, Grant, Scott, David, Savannah, Jesse, Dale “DK”, Jordan, Alexandra, Hannah and numerous great grandchildren.
A celebration of life service will be held on Thursday, June 15, at 1 p.m. at the Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson. Burial will follow in the Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson.
Arrangements under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory.
