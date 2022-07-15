Lucille Butts, 89, of Branson, MO passed away on July 12, 2022.
Lucille Marie Butts was born on February 8, 1933 to Delmar Walter Butts and Nellie M. (Gilbert) Butts in Zion, IA.
She was preceded in death by her parents and four brothers, Ernest, Willard, Maurice and Virgil.
Lucille is survived by her sister, Violet Crain of Branson; brothers, Larry Butts (Stephanie) of Murray, IA, Gary Butts (Mary Ann) of Branson, MO, Raymond Butts (Donessa) residing near Waco, TX.
Graveside services will be Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at 1 p.m. in the Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson, MO. Rev. Kenny Robinette will officiate.
Services are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.