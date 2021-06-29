Burial for Susan Griffin, 74, of Bolivar, Mo. was at Oak Ridge Cemetery at Walnut Shade, Mo.
She died on June 22, 2021. Susan was born on April 2,1947, in Jonesboro, Ark., to Loyd and Aileen (Heflin) Dever.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, James Griffin, two sisters, Della White and Lucy Wade.
She is survived by significant other and care giver, Ted Montgomery, daughter, Tammy Griffin, sisters, Barbara White of Selmer, Tenn., Rose Baker of Bolivar, Mo., Lorene English of Ash Flat, Ark., and a brother Joe Dever of Harrisburg, Ark.
Services were entrusted to Whelchel Grace Funeral Home.
