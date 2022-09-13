Richard Kirk K’Nipple, 82, of Branson, MO passed away on September 6, 2022.
Richard entered this life on July 23, 1940 in Versailles, IL, the son of Charles and Rosie (Hughes) K’Nipple. Richard was joined in marriage on August 6, 1966, to Norma Lambe. Proudly serving his country, Richard was a member of the United States Air Force. He served for four years on active duty as a news photographer stationed at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada.
He was preceded in death by his son Ricky Lee K’Nipple and daughter MaryLynn Felton. Richard is survived by his wife, of 56 years, Norma K’Nipple; his children Kirk Johnson, Christopher and Michelle K’Nipple, and Jason and Shelley K’Nipple; five granddaughters Lisa, Olivia, Ellie, Elaina, and Annie; two grandsons Justin and Austin; and three great-grandchildren Pryden, Serena, and Orion.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Monday, September 19, 2022, at The Grove Christian Church, located at116 Pathway Drive in Branson, MO. Pastor David Patrick will be officiating.
Richards will later be inurned at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield, MO. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
