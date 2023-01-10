Agustin Bacio De La Rosa, 87, passed away on December 25, 2022.
Agustin was born on November 20, 1935, in Zacatecas, Mexico, the son of Jose Trinidad Bacio and Maria De La Rosa.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers: Alejo Vacio and Manuel Vacio.
Agustin is survived by his two sisters: Ana Maria Vacio and Josefina Vacio, and sister-in-law, Celia Pinedo.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
