Gale Ljunggren, 69 of Hollister, MO passed away on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.
Gale was born on June 25, 1953 in Grand Island, NE to parents, Donald & Shirley (Smith) Ljunggren. He married Marcie Mailey on July 7, 1973 in Dell Rapids, SD.
He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Ljunggren; wife, Marcie Ljunggren; his brother, Danny Ljunggren and nephew, Jeremiah Mailey.
Gale is survived by his mother, Shirley Ljunggren of SD; sons, Jason Ljunggren and wife Tiffany of Tea, SD and Josh Ljunggren and wife Bobbie of Battlefield, MO; brothers, Gary Ljunggren of MT and Alan Ljunggren of SD; sisters, Sherri Linneman and Shirlette Ljunggren both of SD along with five grandchildren, Troy, Kiarra, Koby, Xaviera and Jack.
Services will be held May 26, at 1:00 p.m. at Kahler-Brende Funeral Home in Dell Rapids with inurnment in Dell Rapids Cemetery.
Local arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.