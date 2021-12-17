Visitation and celebration of life for Joyce Mae Schreiner, 83, of Reeds Spring, Mo., will be held Dec.18, 2021, from 10a.m. to 12p.m. at Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home in Forsyth, Mo. Interment will follow at Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery in Branson, Mo.
She died on Dec. 12, 2021. Joyce was born on June 1, 1938.
She is preceded in death by her, husband parents and two siblings, Dee and Gerald.
She is survived by her 4 children, Elizabeth Nance, Mark (Jami) Zaragoza, Sean (Tammy) Killion, and Daniel Killion.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, Mo.
