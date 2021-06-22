Funeral services for Kenneth Houchin, 74, of Branson, Mo., will be June 24, 2021, in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. followed by the service at 11a.m. and burial in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson, Mo.
He died on June 19, 2021. Kenneth was born May 14, 1947, in Streator, Ill.
He was preceded in death by his aunt who raised him, Hazel Garner, sister, Shirley Clark and his son, Scott Houchin.
He is survived by his wife, Rosa Houchin of Branson, children, Stacy (Richard) Connolly of Branson, Robert (Tracy) Houchin of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Kenny (Natasha) Edmonds, of Branson, Patty Houchin of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Kevin (Becky) Edmonds of Forsyth, Mo., Michelle Houchin of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, his brothers, George and Walter Garner of Rockford, Ill.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
