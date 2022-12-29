Gene Salley, 83, of Branson, MO passed away on December 26, 2022.
Gene was born on September 16, 1939 in Duck Hill, Mississippi to Gus Salley and Emma Williams. He married the love of his life, Piper Griffin on May 20, 2016.
he was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers Mason and Gus Jr. and two sisters Betty McElrath and Faye Little.
Gene is survived by his loving wife Piper Salley of the home; son Brian Salley; two daughters Cynthia Garrett and Deborah Salley; one sister Grace (Bud) Ivy; three step-sons and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A memorial and visitation will be held on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 at 2 p.m. at the Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory in Branson, Missouri.
Arrangements under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory.
