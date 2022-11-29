John Paul Barker, 94, of Kirbyville, MO passed away November 21, 2022, at his home, with his wife by his side.
John entered this life June 25, 1928, in Sheridan, IN, the son of Marvin V. and Mary F. (Cragun) Barker. John was joined in marriage December 24, 1952, to Phyllis Louise Acton.
John proudly served our country in the United States Navy from 1948-1950.
He is preceded in death by his parents; four brothers Meredith L., Donald E., Maurice D., and Marvin L; and two sisters Ruth Anna Roberts and Esta Mae Hunter.
John is survived by his wife of sixty-nine years, Phyllis; two children Patti Ann (Larry) Vogel of Milroy, IN, and Michael J (Ginnie) Barker of Rockwall, TX; one granddaughter; one grandson; a great-grandson; as well as many nephews and nieces.
A celebration of life will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Sheridan Public Library, in Sheridan, IN. The family requests in leui of flowers donations in John’s name can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
